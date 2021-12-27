Cowboys’ Maldonado name MW Player of the Week

December 27, 2021 —

Laramie, Wyo. (Dec. 27, 2021) – Guard Hunter Maldonado was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Cowboys to a 2-1 record and earning All-Tournament honors at the recent Diamond Head Classic. He is the second Cowboy to earn the award this season joining forward Graham Ike. It is the first such honor for Maldona of his career.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Maldonado, averaged 19 points per game for the Pokes along with eight assists per game and 5.7 rebounds. He had his hand in 50 of the Cowboy’s 73 baskets for the tournament. He shot 55 percent from the field and shot 39 percent from behind the arc.

He tallied 22 points against South Florida adding 10 assists for the double-double. He also scored 17 points against Northern Iowa and 18 points against Stanford.

The Cowboys host Boise State in the Mountain West opener on New Year’s Day at a 2 p.m. start. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.