Cowboys’ Maldonado Named to Third Team All-Mountain West team

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Mar. 2, 2020) — University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado has been voted Third Team All-Mountain West by members of the media who cover the conference. The all-conference awards as voted by the head coaches will be announced Tuesday.

Maldonado, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, ranks in the top-10 in 12 different categories in the Mountain West this season. He is sixth in the league in points per game at 16.4 points per night. He also ranks sixth in the conference this season adding four assists per game for the season. He has had his hand in 49 percent of Wyoming’s baskets this season with 172 field goals and 142 assists.

Maldonado added 35.3 minutes per game this season to rank second in the conference, a year after earning a medical redshirt after an injury.

Wyoming will play Colorado State Wednesday evening in the opening round of the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship in Las Vegas. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 5:30 p.m. with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

San Diego State junior guard Malachi Flynn was voted the Mountain West Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Aztec coach Brian Dutcher was name Coach of the Year.

