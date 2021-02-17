Cowboys meet the Lobos tonight while Cowgirls series is postponed

Advertisement

February 17, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys are in Fort Collins, Colorado, to take on the New Mexico Lobos tonight and Friday. The contests were moved to Colorado due to restrictions in the State of New Mexico.

Tonight’s tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 10-9 overall record and a 4-8 mark in the Mountain West. The Lobos are 5-11 overall and 1-11 in the conference. Both teams had their last series postponed, Wyoming at Utah State with New Mexico at Colorado State. No make-up dates for those games have been announced.

The Wyoming Cowgirls two-game series against New Mexico has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Lobos. That series was scheduled to begin tonight in Laramie. No makeup dates have been announced.