Cowboys narrowly fall to nationally ranked North Colorado

University of Wyoming photo

February 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday, dropping a 19-16 decision to No. 19 ranked Northern Colorado. The Senior Day dual came down to the final match. The Cowboys led by three points going into the heavyweight match, but UNC’s Xavier Doolin secured a fall over the Cowboy’s Terren Schwartz to give the Bears the win.



“We definitely set the tone early today, and Garrett’s match was exciting. He really got the crowd into it and got our team pumped up.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “It was a really hard-fought dual, and it stinks to come down to the last match and lose, but those things happen in wrestling. I feel bad for our seniors because we put ourselves in a position to win that dual, but our kids are getting their heads above water finally and are fighting harder, and we can build off of that.”

Wyoming will have its final dual of the season at Oregon State on February 11.

Results:

125 – JOre Volk (WYO) dec. No. 16 Stevo Poulin (UNC) 4-2

133 – Garrett Ricks (WYO) dec. Jace Koelzer (UNC) 6-4 (SV-1)

141 – Andrew Alirez (UNC) major dec. Joe Greenwood (WYO) 18-6

149 – Chris Sandoval (UNC) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 4-3

157 – Jacob Wright (WYO) dec. Vinny Zerban (UNC) 2-0

165 – Cole Moody (WYO) major dec. Cody Eaton (UNC) 12-2

174 – Andrew Berreyesa (UNC) dec. Brett McIntosh (WYO) 4-2

184 – Quayin Short (WYO) dec. Andrew Donahue (UNC) 5-1

197 – Xavier Vasquez (UNC) dec. Tyce Raddon (WYO) 3-2

285 – Xavier Doolin (UNC) fall (2:18) Terrne Swartz (WYO)