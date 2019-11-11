Cowboys no match for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA (Nov. 11, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys dropped a 66-32 road contest at SEC foe South Carolina Sunday afternoon. The stingy defense of the Gamecocks held Wyoming to just 23 percent from the field.

Advertisement

“Credit South Carolina for their type of play, as they are very aggressive and play with great physicality,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “South Carolina shot the ball very well, better than they have in the past and they made some shots.”

The Pokes were led by redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado with 10 points. Maldonado was coming off a 32-point performance in the Pokes opening win over Idaho State. Senior guard A.J. Banks added six points. Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson added a career high seven rebounds.

Advertisement

Wyoming scored the first basket of the game, but after that, it was all South Carolina. The Gamecocks would go on a 7-0 run to take the early advantage. The lead was expanded to 13-3, as the Cowboys committed three turnovers in the opening five minutes.

Wyoming’s offensive struggles continued as the Gamecocks took a 35-16 lead into the half. Wyoming was held to 28 percent from the field.

Advertisement

South Carolina continued to bring the defensive energy holding Wyoming scoreless for over seven minutes to open the second half. Wyoming would go on a 7-0 run of their own to make it a 47-23 contest halfway through the second-half, but closed the contest 1-of-7 from the field.

Wyoming returns to the hardwood Wednesday night hosting Cal State Fullerton. Game time is 7:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Pregame show at 6:30 p.m.