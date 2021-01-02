Cowboys on the road this evening to open Mountain West play

Advertisement

(January 2, 2021) — After a longer than planned layoff, the Wyoming Cowboys will open up Mountian West play on this evening at Fresno State. Today’s tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. The two teams will meet again Monday evening at Fresno State.

The Cowboys enter today’s game with a 6-1 record. It will be their first game since December 17. The Pokes were supposed to open Mountain West play on Dec. 20 at home against UNLV, but the two-game series was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols by UNLV.

Fresno State is 2-2 overall, but 0-2 mark in MW play. The Bulldogs dropped a pair of contests Monday and Wednesday at Colorado State by scores of 75-53 and 81-59.

Wyoming is led in scoring this season by freshman guard Marcus Williams at 17.9 points per game. Junior guard Hunter Maldonado is second on the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Orlando Robinson at 15.8 points per game. He is also adding 11.5 rebounds per game for a double-double average.