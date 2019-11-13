Cowboys open four-game homestand tonight vs. Cal State Fullerton

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will look to rebound from a 66-32 loss at South Carolina this past Sunday with tonight’s first of a four-game homestand.

Wyoming (1-1) will host Cal State Fullerton (0-2) at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight game will mark the first meeting between the two schools since the 2001 season. Wyoming is 5-0 all-time against Cal State Fullerton (3-0 in Laramie).

The Titans enter tonight’s game suffering losses to Stanford (70-54) and BYU (76-58). Wyoming’s victory was a home win against Idaho State (54-40).

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led by redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado at 21 points per game. Cal State Fullerton is led in scoring by Austen Awosika at 12.5 points per game. Wayne Arnold is adding 11.5 points per night.