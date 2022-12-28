Cowboys open MW season tonight/Cowgirls tomorrow

University of Wyoming photo

December 28, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys will open Mountain West play tonight at Fresno State. The Pokes come into tonight’s game sporting a 5-7 record. Wyoming, who last played on December 21, has lost their last two games. Fresno State, 4-7 on the season, is coming off a 56-48 win over Cal-State Bakersfield on December 20.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 8:30 p.m. with tipoff at 9.

The Cowboys are led in scoring this season by Noah Reynolds at 14.7 points per game, but he has scored 20 or more points in his last five games. Isaiah Moore leads Fresno State with 11.7 points per game. Moore also leads the team in rebounding.

Cowgirls with first conference game Friday

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team opens Mountain West on Friday at UNLV, the defending Mountain West champion.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7 p.m. with tipoff at 7:30.

The Cowgirls are 7-4 in non-conference play and are coming off a 61-56 road victory at Wichita State. UNLV is 10-2 on the year, having won three of their last four games.