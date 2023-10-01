Cowboys open MW with homecoming win

University of Wyoming photo

By Wyo4Newstaff and Press Release

October 1, 2023 — A third-quarter scoring spree, plus big plays on both sides of the ball, propelled the Wyoming Cowboys to a 35-26 Homecoming win over New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The win gives the Pokes a 4-1 season record and 1-0 in the Mountain West. New Mexico fell to 2-3 for the year and 0-1 in the MW.

This season’s 4-1 start marks the third time a Craig Bohl UW team has started the season with that record. The other two times were in 2019 and 2021. Bohl’s Wyoming coaching record is now 56-57 overall and 33-38 in Mountain West games.

Head Coach Craig Bolh’s Post-Game Comments

“Conference play is here, and we knew it was going to be a challenging game.”

“There were some explosive plays we made today, which I was really pleased with. I thought Andrew (Peasley) had one of his better games. His ability to put us in and out of plays was special.” Peasley was 16 of 25 passing for 194 yards and one touchdown pass. He had no interceptions.

“Andrew’s competency has improved, and we did a good job protecting him today. Andrew, last week, played, but his arm strength wasn’t 100 percent. This week, his shoulder was 100 percent healed, which is why you saw us run him some, and that had an impact on his throws, as well.” Peasley had seven rushes in the game for 34 yards with one rushing touchdown.

“Harrison (Waylee) had a couple big runs.” Wyalee was Wyoming’s and the games leading rusher with 191 yards on 18 carries. His longest run of the game was a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Wyoming a 22-9 lead.

“The game had a lot of ebbs and flows, and so we are going to take this win starting off conference play at 1-0. I was really concerned coming into this game. We’ve always had a hard time matching up with these guys, and that was no different today.”

“The early blocked PAT by our guys was pretty critical because, at that time it changed some momentum. It also changed the complexion of the point differential, and every point today was going to be important.” New Mexico scored first on a touchdown pass, but Wyoming blocked the extra point, with the Cowboys turning into two points as Jakorey Hawkins returned it to the New Mexico endzone.

When (Ayir) Asante cut back, I wasn’t crazy about that,” said Bohl. “I thought to myself, ‘he’s cutting back too much, I don’t want him doing that,’ and then when he broke free, I said, “Oh yeah, I do want him doing that.’ and then he scored the touchdown.” Asante’s dramatic 66-yard touchdown pass from Peasley came with just eight seconds to play in the third quarter and gave Wyoming a more commanding 29-12 lead.

“Thank the lord for John Hoyland. He’s got ice running through his veins.” Hoyland continued his perfect field goal streak for the season with four field goals in the game, from 38, 34, 26, and 38 yards. He is now eight for eight kicking field goals and 10 for 10 on PATS.

Offensive Highlights

The Cowboy offense exploded for eight “chunk” plays, including five rushing plays of 10 or more yards and three passing plays of 15 or more yards. UW running back Harrison Waylee led the Pokes in explosive plays with runs of 17, 18, 46 (touchdown), and 66 yards.

Andrew Peasley completed three explosive pass plays of 22 yards to tight end Treyton Welch, 25 yards to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, and 66 yards to wide receiver Ayir Asante (touchdown pass).

Wyoming had 433 total yards of offense in the game, 239 yards rushing, and 194 passing yards.

Defensive Highlights

In the first quarter, defensive end DeVonne Harris blocked a New Mexico PAT kick, and UW cornerback Jakorey Hawkins picked up the ball and returned for two points, making the score New Mexico 6, Wyoming 2. The Harris-Hawkins combination was the same two that blocked the field goal a week earlier for the winning touchdown against Appalachian State.

Cowboy free safety Wyett Ekeler forced a fumble with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half, preserving Wyoming’s 12-9 lead.

In the third quarter, Cowboy nickel back Wrook Brown intercepted a New Mexico pass, his team-leading third of the season. The interception set up Waylee’s 46-yard TD run on the very next play, giving Wyoming a 22-9 lead.

Once again, middle linebacker Easton Gibbs led Wyoming with eight tackles. He also broke up two passes and recovered a critical on-side kick attempt by New Mexico late in the game.

What’s Next

Wyoming will host defending Mountain West Conference Champion Fresno State, a 27-9 Saturday night winner over Nevada. The nationally ranked Bulldogs are 5-0 on the year and 1-0 in the MW. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. with kickoff at 6 p.m.