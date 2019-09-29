Cowboys Open MWC Season With A Home Rout Of UNLV

Laramie, Wyo. (9/29/19) – Wyoming Cowboy fans held a “White Out” Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium. The crowd of over 23,000 was treated to a Cowboy 53-17 “wipe out” of the UNLV Rebels in the Pokes opening game of the Mountain West Conference season.

Advertisement

The Wyoming Cowboys have been coming from behind in every game they have played this season in building their 4-1 record. Saturday night’s Mountain West Conference opener against UNLV in Laramie was the same… but there again, it wasn’t.

Cowboys Fall Behind Early

UNLV scored first on a 40-yard field goal at 9:03 of the first quarter. Wyoming would take a 7-3 lead on a Xazavian Valladay seven-yard touchdown run to make it 7-3, Cowboys. But the Rebels would answer back with a 54-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from Marmani Rodgers to Giovanni Fauolo Sr. making the score 10-7, UNLV.

From that point on, it was all Wyoming. The Pokes would score on their next five possessions, three touchdowns and two field goals in building a 33-10 halftime lead, and the rout was on.

[bsa_space id=45]_pro_ad

That’s A Lot of Points!

The win was Wyoming’s fifth straight home victory. The 53-points scored were the most Pokes’ points since November 23, 2013, when they scored a 59-56 overtime win over Hawaii (56 points in regulation).

Wyoming redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Chambers and true freshman running back Titus Swen each rushed for over 100 yards. Chambers ended with 102 yards rushing, and Swen rushed for 136 yards. It was Swen’s first career 100-yard rushing game.

“We had a whole host of guys making plays out there tonight,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “UNLV is a very good football team and that was a great win for us. We had a really great week of practice, and we took the field with very good energy. We had a great sense of confidence out there this evening. Everyone pulled together and we are 1-0 in the conference and that is a great start”.

Advertisement

Cowboy Defense Intercepts UNLV

Once again, Wyoming won the takeaway battle 3-0. Senior linebackers Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, along with redshirt freshman Rome Weber had Cowboy interceptions. “The takeaways really helped widen the gap,” said Bohl. “The takeaways made a huge difference tonight.” Senior strong safety Alijah Halliburton lead the Poke defense in tackles with 11.

Wyoming ended the day with a season-high 498 yards of total offense. The Cowboys held UNLV to 340 total yards and only 77 yards rushing. The Rebels came into the game averaging 243 yards rushing per game.

Here is a recap of the game’s scoring:

1st 09:03 UNLV – GUTIERREZ, D. 40 yd field goal, 9-47 3:59 3 – 0

04:50 WYO – VALLADAY, X. 7 yd run (ROTHE, kick), 3 – 7

01:09 UNLV – FAUOLO SR., 54 yd pass from ROGERS,(GUTIERREZ, kick), 10 – 7

2nd 14:18 WYO – CHAMBERS, 17 yd run (ROTHE, kick failed), 10 – 13

10:36 WYO – HARSHMAN, 56 yd pass from CHAMBERS, (ROTHE, kick), 10 – 20

03:53 WYO – ROTHE, 41 yd field goal, 10 – 23

02:08 WYO – ROTHE, 21 yd field goal, 10 – 26

01:04 WYO – MARCOTTE, 20 yd pass from CHAMBERS, (ROTHE, kick), 10 – 33

Advertisement

4th 14:49 WYO – CHAMBERS, 5 yd run (ROTHE, kick), 10 – 40

10:24UNLV – OBLAD, 1 yd run (GUTIERREZ, D. kick), 17 – 40

09:44 WYO – SWEN, 44 yd run (ROTHE, kick failed), 17 – 46

09:26 WYO – VALLADAY, X. 4 yd run (ROTHE, Cooper kick), 17 – 53

Up Next

Wyoming will enjoy their first of two bye weeks and will travel to San Deigo State (3-1 overall, 0-1 MWC) on Saturday, October 12. The Aztecs were idle this week.