Cowboys open season on the road against the Wolf Pack

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 21, 2020) – The opening week of the 2020 college football season has arrived for the Wyoming Cowboys. Wyoming will travel to Reno, Nevada., on Saturday, Oct. 4 to play the Nevada Wolf Pack in the season opener for both teams.

The game will kick off at 5 p.m.

The Wyoming Cowboys and Nevada Wolf Park are two of the preseason favorites in the Mountain West Conference. The MW preseason poll of conference media members selected the Cowboys to finish second in the Mountain Division and picked Nevada to finish second in the West Division.

Both teams are coming off 2019 seasons that saw them earn bowl bids. Wyoming recorded a convincing 38-17 win over Georgia State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl and finished the season with an 8-5 record. Nevada earned a bid to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl where they lost a close game, 30-21, to Ohio. The Wolf Pack ended the 2019 season with a 7-6 record.