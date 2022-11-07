Cowboys open season tonight without injured Ike

Wyoming forward Graham Ike (#33) could miss 6 to 8 weeks with a lower leg injury. (University of Wyoming photo)

November 7, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys will open their 2022-23 basketball season tonight by hosting Colorado Christian. But they will do so without the services of Graham Ike, the Mountain West Pre-Season Player of the year. According to the website 7220Sports.com, Ike will miss an extended period with a lower-leg injury. That extended period could be six to eight weeks, which would be the entire pre-conference season.

Ike averaged over 19 points and nearly ten rebounds per game for Wyoming last season and was named to the Mountain West First Team All-Conference team along with returning teammate Hunter Maldonado.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM

and 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Cowboys are coming off a 24-win season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. They have been picked to finish second in the Mountain West in the Preseason Poll released in October.

Colorado College finished last season with an 8-20 overall record and went 5-17 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The Cowboys will also host Nicholls State on Thursday.