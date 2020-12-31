Cowboys open up conference schedule at Fresno State on Saturday

Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 31, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys open up conference play on Saturday heading to Fresno State for the first contest of a two-game series. Wyoming and the Bulldogs are schedule to tip-off at 5 p.m. MT in a contest and can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys will be in action for the first time since December 17. Wyoming finished non-conference play with a 6-1 record for the best mark since going undefeated in conference play during the 2012-13 season. The Pokes are averaging 85.6 points per game to rank first in the MW and No. 23 in the nation. Wyoming is shooting 38 percent from behind the arc for the season to rank first in the conference. Wyoming has really taken care of the basketball and are averaging 10.4 turnovers per game, a number that ranks first in the MW.

Fresno State heads into the weekend with a 2-2 overall record and a 0-2 mark in conference play. The bulldogs dropped a pair of contests this week at Colorado State by scores of 75-53 and 81-59. Fresno State is holding opponents to 39 percent from the field for the season, but are shooting 42 percent offensively. The Bulldogs grab 41.5 rebounds per game for the season averaging over 10 offensive rebounds per game