Cowboys overwhelmed at BYU

University of Wyoming photo

December 30, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team closed out its non-conference schedule today, falling 94-68 at BYU. Wyoming will take a 7-6 record into its Mountain West schedule, while nationally ranked BYU improved to 12-1.

“Solid is an understatement,” head coach Jeff Linder said. “That’s a really good team (BYU). That’s a really mature team. Their skill level, it’s just a slow drip, and as much as we told our guys, there’s a certain intent that’s required every possession to beat a team like that.”

The Cougars created a sizable lead with the help of an 18-0 run early in the contest, taking an 11-10 lead to 29-10 with seven minutes to go in the first half. UW would chip away but still trailed 44-33 at the break.

In the second half, BYU would build the lead to 17 points, 54-37, after just three minutes of play. The Pokes would again get back to an 11-point deficit with 15 minutes to play but would no closer.

Sam Griffin paced UW with 25 points on 10 of 14 shootings, which included a 3-for-3 clip from a 3-point range. He added a team-best five rebounds and five assists.

Up Next

The Cowboys open Mountain West Conference play on Tuesday by hosting San Jose State.