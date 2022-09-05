Cowboys Peasley and Hoyland named MW Players of the Week

September 5, 2022 — On Monday, Wyoming Cowboy quarterback Andrew Peasley and place-kicker John Hoyland were named the Mountain West Conference Player and Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in last Saturday’s 40-37 double-overtime home win over Tulsa.

Peasley completed 20 of 30 passes (66.7 percent) for 256 yards, 2 TD passes, and no interceptions on the day. His touchdown passes went for 48 and 51 yards. The 51-yarder came with 6:19 remaining in the game to tie the game at 34-34 and force overtime.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

He also led Wyoming in rushing with 45 yards, giving him 301 yards of total offense. Peasley guided the Cowboys on six offensive scoring drives and accounted for 12 of Wyoming’s 17 first downs (10 passing and two rushing). He also connected with eight different receivers on the day.

Hoyland tied a career-high with four field goals in helping the Wyoming Cowboys to the victory over the Golden Hurricanes.

He kicked a career-long 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to pull Wyoming to within a touchdown at 27-34 and kicked a clutch 25-yard field goal in the first overtime to force a second overtime.

In the second overtime, Hoyland scored the winning field goal from 30 yards out to give the Cowboys their 40-37 win.

Wyoming will stay at home this Saturday, hosting Northern Colorado. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 12 p.m., with kick-off at 1:30 p.m.