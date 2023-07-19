Cowboys picked sixth/Gibbs preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Easton Gibbs (28) against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

by Wyo4News Staff/UW Press Release

July 19, 2023 — Today, the Mountain West Conference released its 2023 Preseason Predicted Order of Finish and Preseason All-Conference Team. The vote was by Mountain West media members in Las Vegas for Media Days today and Thursday.

Wyoming was picked to finish sixth in the 12-team Mountain West Conference, and five Cowboys were named to the Preseason Mountain West First Team. They include junior linebacker Easton Gibbs (pictured above), named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Gibbs on the MW First Team were: junior defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, graduate offensive tackle Frank Crum, junior defensive end DeVonne Harris, and junior place-kicker John Hoyland. Wyoming’s five selections were the most of any team, followed by four players from Air Force, Colorado State, and San Diego State.

Gibbs and Hoyland were First Team All-MW selections after the 2022 season in voting by MW head coaches and media. Harris was a ‘22 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honoree.

Gibbs becomes the first MW Preseason Defensive Player of the Year since former Cowboy safety Andrew Wingard was the preseason selection before the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The most recent Cowboy to earn any Preseason Player of the Year honors was former place-kicker Cooper Rothe, who was named the Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year before the 2019 season.

Wyoming finished last season with a 7-6 record and a 5-3 mark in the Mountain West Mountain Division. All Wyoming Cowboys football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The season-opening game will be in Laramie on Saturday, September 2, against Texas Tech.

2022 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank Team (First-place Votes) Points

1. Boise State (28) 433

2. Air Force (2) 364

3. Fresno State (5) 351

4. San Diego State (1) 338

5. San José State 293

6. Wyoming 281

7. Colorado State 201

8. Utah State 194

9. UNLV (1) 177

10. Hawai’i 102

11. Nevada 92

12. New Mexico 60

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB Chevan Cordeiro ** Sr. San José State

WR Tory Horton* Sr. Colorado State

WR Justin Lockhart Jr. San José State

RB John Lee Eldridge III Sr. Air Force

RB George Holani** Sr. Boise State

OL Thor Paglialong Sr. Air Force

OL Cade Beresford** Sr. Boise State

OL Mose Vavao Sr. Fresno State

OL Cade Bennett** Jr. San Diego State

OL Frank Crum Sr. Wyoming

TE Mark Redman Sr. San Diego State

Defense

DL Payton Zdroik Jr. Air Force

DL Mohamed Kamara** Sr. Colorado State

DL Devo Bridges Sr. Fresno State

DL Jordan Bertagnole Jr. Wyoming

DL DeVonne Harris Jr. Wyoming

LB DJ Schramm** Sr. Boise State

LB Cody Moon Jr. San Diego State

LB Easton Gibbs* Jr. Wyoming

DB Trey Taylor Sr. Air Force

DB Jack Howell* Jr. Colorado State

DB Cam Stone Sr. Hawai’i

DB Ike Larsen** So. Utah State

Specialists

P Jack Browning* Sr. San Diego State

PK John Hoyland* Jr. Wyoming

PR Tory Horton Sr. Colorado State

KR Christian Washington So. New Mexico

Offensive Player of the Year: Chevan Cordeiro, Sr., QB, San José State

Defensive Player of the Year: Easton Gibbs, Jr., LB, Wyoming

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Browning, Sr., PK/P, San Diego State