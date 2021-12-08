Cowboys play #8 rated Arizona tonight in Tucson

University of Wyoming photo

December 8, 2021 — Two undefeated teams will square off tonight as 8-0 Wyoming will meet 7-0 Arizona in Tucson. The Wildcats are currently rated No. 8 in the nation in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top 25. Wyoming and Arizona are two of only 12 undefeated teams in the nation.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tip-off at 8 p.m.

Wyoming and Arizona will meet for the first time since 2004. Arizona leads the all-time series against the Pokes by a mark of 20-15. Wyoming is 3-14 all-time in Tucson. The Wildcats took the last meet on November 30, 2004, by a score of 98-70.

This season, Wyoming ranks ninth in the nation, allowing opponents only to shoot 36 percent from the field and sixth in the country in defensive rebounding with 31.2 per game. The Pokes are eighth in the nation in scoring margin at +23.2. UW also takes care of the basketball ranking No. 11 in the nation with 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Arizona Wildcats are led by first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, long-time assistant for Gonzaga’s Mark Few. The Wildcats boast the nation’s largest scoring margin at 32 points per game. Arizona was selected to finish tied for fourth in the preseason Pac-12 poll.

The Cowboys will return home on Saturday hosting Utah Valley.