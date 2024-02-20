Cowboys play at Nevada tonight

University of Wyoming photo

February 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Cowboys basketball team will play at Nevada tonight, wrapping up a two-game road swing. The Pokes, 6-6 in the Mountain West and 13-12 overall, are coming off an 80-75 win at San Jose State on Saturday night. Nevada is 7-5 in conference games and 20-6 on the season. The Wolfpack is also coming into tonight’s game off a victory, 69-66, at in-state rival UNLV.

Wyoming beat Nevada 98-93 in Laramie on January 20. In that game, the Poke’s backcourt duo of Sam Griffin and Akuel Kot combined to score 40 points. UW has won its last seven games against the Wolf Pack, with head coach Jeff Linder sporting a 6-0 record in the series.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 8:30 with tip-off at 9 p.m. The Cowgirl basketball team will host league-leading UNLV on Wednesday night.

Cowgirls to Host UNLV on Wednesday

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team (9-4, 14-10) will look to stop a two-game skid when they host Mountain West-leading UNLV on Wednesday night. The Rebels are 12-1 in conference and 22-2 overall.