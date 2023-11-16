Cowboys play Billikens at noon today, volleyball tonight

University of Wyoming photo

November 16, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It’s an early game today for the Wyoming men’s basketball team as they open play in the three-day Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. The Pokes take on Saint Louis of the Atlantic 10 Conference today at noon. The Cowboys are 2-0 in the early season, with the Billikens also undefeated at 3-0. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 11:30 a.m.

Today’s game is the first meeting between the two schools since 1954. Wyoming will play either Vermont or College of Charleston tomorrow, depending on today’s results. A third game will be played on Saturday.

The Pokes are led in scoring by transfers Sam Griffin and Akuel Kot, each averaging 18.5 points per game. Freshman forward Cam Manyawu is averaging a double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds in his first two games for UW. He was recently named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week.

St. Louis’ forward Terrence Hargrove Jr is averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and grabbing 6.7 rebounds.

Cowgirls Volleyball Plays Tonight

The Cowgirls (18-9, 7-9 MW) will host Air Force tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Laramie and then will wrap up the regular season on Saturday by hosting New Mexico. Saturday’s game is also Senior Night.

The Cowgirls will be hoping for a couple of wins to improve their current #8 seed position in next week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament.