Cowboys play today in Waco, Texas/wrestler fall against Oklahoma State

University of Wyoming photo

December 20, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will start play today in their second pre-conference tournament. Today’s location will be Waco, Texas, at the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Wyoming opens against South Dakota State. Wyoming brings a 6-4 record into today’s contest, while the Jackrabbits are 6-5. Game time is 5 p.m. with broadcast time at 4:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

The Pokes are looking to rebound after their 84-71 home loss to Weber State on Saturday. Meanwhile, South Dakota State crushed Mayville State in its last contest 94-62 and has won five of its previous six games.

The winner of today’s game will play either host UTEP or Norfolk State.

Pokes Wrestlers Fall at Home to Oklahoma State

Wyoming wrestling faced the No. 9 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys last night in Laramie. While things started well for UW with Jore Volk winning at 125 pounds, Oklahoma State would prevail, 31-9. The only other UW wrestler with a win was Joey Novak at 197 pounds.

The visiting Cowboys are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, while the Wyoming Cowboys fall to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12.

Individual Results:

125: Jore Volk (Wyoming) dec. Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State), 5-1

133: Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) dec. Cooper Birdwell (Wyoming), 8-2

141: Cael Hughes (Oklahoma State) major dec. Stockton O’Brien (Wyoming), 7-3

149: Jordan Williams (Oklahoma State) dec. Gabe Willochell (Wyoming), 10-3

157: Teague Travis (Oklahoma State) dec. Sloan Swan (Wyoming), 6-2

165: Izaak Olijnik (Oklahoma State) tech. fall Cooper Voorhees (Wyoming), 20-4

174: Brayden Thompson (Oklahoma State) major dec. Brett McIntosh (Wyoming), 12-2

184: Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State) fall Quayin Short (Wyoming), 1:31

197: Joey Novak (Wyoming) fall Jersey Robb (Oklahoma State), 6:21

HWT: Konnor Doucet (Oklahoma State) dec. Kevin Zimmer (Wyoming), 5-1