Cowboys post home win/Cowgirls host North Dakota State today

December 12, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys outscored Utah Valley 19-7 in the final six minutes of play resulting in a 74-62 win Saturday night in Laramie. The win raised the Pokes season record to 9-1. Utah Valley fell to 7-3.



“I thought our guys did a really good job of weathering the storm tonight,” UW Head Coach Jeff Linder said. “We’ve been in these situations before where we’ve had double-digit leads, and then they’ve dwindled. Tonight they (Utah Valley) took the lead in the second half, but our guys stayed the course. I thought the last eight minutes; we made a ton of money plays.”

The Pokes would lead 23-13 with 11:24 left in the first half and increased the lead to 39-27 at the half-time break.

Utah Valley opened the second half with a pair of three-pointers and a layup to make it a 39-35 game in the opening two and a half minutes. The Wolverines would take the lead at 45-44 at the 12:10 mark of the half. Back-to-back layups from Wyoming’s Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado would give the Pokes a. 50-49 lead with just over eight minutes left in the contest.

The contest would be tied at 55-55 with 6:03 to play, but the Pokes would outscore Utah Valley 19-7 over the last minutes of the game to come away with the 74-42 win.



“On a night like this where the weather is not very good outside and to have the students show up the way they did and have the energy in the building went a long, long way,” Linder said. “Thank you to all the people who showed up, and thank you to the students. It makes a big, big difference having that energy in the gym.”



The Cowboys had five players score in double-figures. Guard Xavier DuShell led Wyoming with 16 points, followed by guard Drake Jeffries with 15 points. Ikes added 13 points, Brendan Wenzel came off the bench with a career-high 12 points, and Maldonado chipped in 10 points.

Up Next

Wyoming will next travel to the Diamond Head Classic in Hawai’i, where they will face Stanford on December 22 in the opening game of the three-day tournament. The Wyoming Cowboys take to the road and finish up non-conference play at the Diamond Head Classic.

Cowgirls to face North Dakota State this afternoon

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team returns home for the first time in nearly three weeks today as they welcome North Dakota State to the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 with tip-off at 1 p.m.

Wyoming enter today’s contest with a 3-4 record after losing 54-47 at Gonzaga on December 3. North Dakota is 3-5 on the season. The Bison last played on Thursday losing 59-47 at Arizona.