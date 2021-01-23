Cowboys post win, but Cowgirls drop road contest

Advertisement

January 23, 2021 — Wyoming’s basketball teams split their games with Nevada Friday evening, with the Cowboys posting a 71-64 home win over Nevada and the Cowgirls losing 60-52 at Nevada. The teams will meet up again Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Cowboys vs. Nevada – The Wyoming Cowboys held Nevada to 30 percent shooting from the field in their 71-64 win over the Wolf Pack in Laramie. The Pokes held Nevada to just 21 points in the first half building a 33-21 lead at the break. Nevada would tie the game at 50-50 with 6:56 to play, but Wyoming responded with a 9-0 scoring run to help secure the win.

The win up the Pokes season mark to 9-5 and 3-4 in the MW. Nevada falls to 5-4 in the MW and 10-6 overall.

“I thought our collective effort defensively was a step in the right direction,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We can score the ball, but if you can’t get stops, you’re not going to win very many games. Coach (Ken) DeWeese came up with a great game plan defensively. To hold a team like Nevada to 64 points was encouraging.”

The Cowboys were led by sophomores Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II, each with 15 points.

Advertisement

Cowgirls at Nevada – The Wyoming Cowgirls’ second-half comeback bid fell short Friday night on the road as the Cowgirls lost at Nevada, 60-52. The 32-20 deficit UW faced heading into the second half proved too much to overcome after the Wolf Pack shot 60 percent in the first half. Wyoming cut the lead to 49-46 with 1:33 to play but could get no closer.

The loss dropped the Cowgirls record to 4-5 in the MW and 6-6 overall. Nevada is now 2-5 in the MW and 6-6 on the year.

Alba Sanchez Ramos led three Cowgirls in double figures on the night as she scored a game-high 15 points. McKinley Bradshaw and Quinn Weidemann each dropped in 10.