Cowboys Practice At “The War” For First Time Thursday

Laramie, WY (8/9/19) – Thursday marked the completion of the first week of Fall Camp for the Wyoming Cowboy Football team. Thursday morning’s practice was conducted in War Memorial Stadium for the first time this week.

After practicing in full pads for the first time on Wednesday, the Cowboys practiced in spiders on Thursday, focusing more on technique rather than the more physical style of Wednesday’s practice session.

Head coach Craig Bohl continued to be impressed with the play of quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tyler Vander Waal.

“We didn’t go in full pads today. We backed off that a little bit,” said Bohl. “We worked in the red zone. We opened up the playbook a little bit more. I thought Sean (Chambers) executed things better, certainly, he is much further along than where he was last year. Tyler (Vander Waal) is doing some good things there, as well.

Bohl also singled out a number of receivers who caught his eye on Thursday. “I thought our receivers caught the ball well in today’s practice. Rocket (Ismail Jr.) particularly had a good day out there. Ayden Eberhardt is a guy I see making a lot of plays and a lot of catches. And as I’ve said before, Treyton Welch is doing some good things at the tight end position. Gunner (Gentry) made a couple really good catches in the red zone today”.

Bohl reserved judgment on the play of his offensive and defensive lines in Thursday’s sixth practice of Fall Camp, mainly due to the nature of the practice. “It is pretty tough to evalute offensive and defensive linemen when you’re not in full pads, other than to evaluate whether they are completing their assignments properly,” said Bohl.

With one week of four weeks of preparation now in the books leading up to the season opener versus Missouri, Bohl was asked where he thought his 2019 football team was at as a whole.

“I think we’re about where I thought we’d be at this stage of camp,” said Bohl. “We are still in the process of installing (offense, defense, and special teams). We are a little bit healthier than what we’ve been in the past. There comes a time where need to put your foot down on the gas pedal and amp things up and we’re doing that now.

The Cowboys will return to practice on Friday morning. Wyoming opens the season at home against Missouri. Al Wyoming football games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.coom.