Cowboys practice with MW officiating, 2 Pokes on Polynesian POY Watch List

University of Wyoming photo

August 19, 2023 — As the 2023 season opener draws closer for the Wyoming Cowboy Football team, practices are shifting to creating game-like situations for Cowboy players. On Friday, the Pokes practice included a Mountain West Conference officiating crew. This morning’s practice will be their second fall scrimmage, also under the watchful eyes of Mountain West officials.

All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

Head coach Craig Bohl said Saturday’s scrimmage will be an important evaluation for his team. “This scrimmage will be live bullets, as we say out West.” Bohl added, “This will probably be the last final hard grade that we get. We’re constantly evaluating players, but this will show us when the lights are on who can make a play, who can break a tackle.”

“We’ll do a dress rehearsal the week prior to our first game,” said Bohl. “We’ll bring in another crew for that, and we’ll have a mock game.” Wyoming opens the season Saturday, September 2, at home against Texas Tech.

Friday’s practice ended with some special situational periods, including work on goal-line offense and defense, as well as a few series practicing the team’s two-minute drill.

“Another good day — we’re continuing to work on the passing game,” Bohl said. “We worked hard at the beginning of practice, and I think we’re making strides. I’m really pleased with some of the play out of the corners (cornerbacks) in particular. I think they’re doing a really nice job. The offensive line is getting better as far as the (pass) protection pickups.”

Two Cowboy Players Named to Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 Watch List for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, and two Wyoming Cowboys have been named to the list. Junior linebacker Shae Suiaunoa and junior center Nofoafia Tulafono are both among this year’s candidates.

The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Suiaunoa started all 13 games last season at weak-side linebacker. In 2022, he ranked second on the team in tackles with 70. Suianunoa was named 2023 Preseason Third Team All-Mountain West by Phil Steele and Preseason Fourth Team All-MW by Athlon Sports.

Tulafono started every game at center for the Cowboys as a sophomore in 2022. He was named Second Team All-Mountain West by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Entering the 2023 season, Tulafono was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Second Team by Athlon Sports.