Cowboys pull off overtime win against Ragin’ Cajuns

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys needed an extra five minutes Thursday night, but in the end, outlasted Louisiana-Lafayette 69-61 in overtime. Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson led the way with a season-high 22 points, including a season-best four 3-pointers.

Wyoming is now 3-3 on the year while Louisiana-Lafayette falls to 3-2.

“I told our guys that this is a really good win.” said Cowboy head coach Allen Edwards after the game. “I was proud of our guys’ effort and energy and staying the course the entire night. Being somewhat of a young team and facing some adversity, having to go into overtime, it showed me that this team is taking steps in learning how to win.”

Wyoming’s Thompson recorded 14 points in the second half and added seven points in overtime. Sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor and senior A.J. Banks added 12 points each.

The Ragin’ Cajuns built an 18-11 lead halfway through the first half, but Wyoming would come back to tie the contest at the half, 33-33. The second half would prove to be a low scoring affair for both teams.

Wyoming built a seven-point, 46-39, lead with eight minutes to play only to see Louisiana tie the game at 46-46 with 4:49 on the clock. Wyoming then built a 53-48 advantage with 2:30 to play in regulation, but once again the Ragin’ Cajuns would not go away. Louisiana would tie the contest at 54-54 with 24 seconds left. Wyoming had a chance to take the win in regulation, but Hunter Maldonado lost the ball on a drive sending the game into overtime.

The Ragin Cajun’ opened the overtime period connecting on three free throws to take a 57-54 lead, but Wyoming would take control from there holding Louisiana to 2-of-8 from the field on their way to the 69-61 win.

Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards is now 8-2 in overtime games. Wyoming was a perfect 3-of-3 from the field in overtime and knocked down 8-of-10 free throws in extra time.

The Cowboys now head to Las Vegas to play nationally ranked Colorado (#23, 3-0) in the MGM Main Event. Game time is 6:00 p.m. The contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 5:30 p.m.