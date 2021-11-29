Cowboys put undefeated mark on the line at Cal State-Fullerton tonight

University of Wyoming photo

November 29, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys look for their third-straight road win tonight playing at Cal State Fullerton. The Pokes enter the game with a 5-0 record, with the Titans 3-3 on the year. The game time is set for 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

In their last game Friday night, Wyoming tied an NCAA record with 28 made three-point shots in a 108-59 home win over Hastings College. UW is now averaging 11 made threes per game on the season, which ranks first in the conference and No. 12 in the nation.



The Cowboys scoring average increased after Friday’s win, now at 84.6 points per game while giving up just 56.8. The scoring margin of +27.8 ranks seventh in the nation. Defensively, Wyoming is holding opponents to 33 percent from the field to rank third in the country.



Cal State Fullerton went 6-10 last season and 6-7 in the Best West Conference.



Wyoming is led in scoring by Graham Ike at 19.2 points per game. He also leads the team adding 7.8 rebounds per game. Guard Hunter Maldonado is a close second at 19 points per game. Cal State Fullerton’s leading scorer is E.J. Anosike, at 18.3 points per game. He also leads Fullerton on the glass, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per contest.



The Cowboys will return home on Thursday to face Denver University.