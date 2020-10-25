Cowboys rally fall short in overtime loss at Nevada

(October 25, 2020) — Saturday’s season opener for the Wyoming Cowboys was an emotional one. On the third play of the game, Wyoming starting quarterback and team captain Sean Chambers suffered a leg injury that required him to be carted off the field. But after suffering that dramatic loss, the Cowboys showed incredible heart as they fought back from a 22-point deficit (28-6) with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter to force overtime before falling 37-34 in the first overtime to the Wolf Pack.

In the first half, the Cowboy defense kept Wyoming in the game, forcing two Nevada turnovers and making a dramatic goal-line stand. At halftime, UW trailed by only eight points at 14-6. Wyoming’s first-half points came on two John Hoyland field goals. Hoyland, a true freshman, hit from 27-yards in the first quarter and 36-yards early in the second quarter.

Nevada would come out in the third quarter and score touchdowns on back-to-back drives to take their largest lead at 28-6 late in the third. But from that point forward, the Pokes took charge and fought back to tie the game 28-28 at the fourth quarter’s 8:30 mark.

Nevada retook the lead at 31-28 with 3:26 remaining in the game, but the Cowboys would drive 74 yards in 11 plays on their final drive of the fourth quarter, with Hoyland making this third field goal of the game from 42-yards with 23 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 31-31 and force overtime.

In the first overtime, Wyoming could not convert a first down, and Hoyland would come in to kick a 38-yard field goal to give Wyoming its first lead of the game at 34-31. But Nevada quarterback Carson Strong would find wide receiver Romeo Doubs on a nine-yard touchdown pass to win the game 37-31.

Cowboy Stats: Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams came off the bench for injured starter Sean Chambers and was 16-31 passing for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Williams also rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries. Running back Xazavian Halladay led the Pokes in rushing with 87 yards on 22 carries. Wyoming’s leading receiver was Isaiah Neyor, who caught three passes for 102 yards.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong threw for 420 yards while completing 39 of 52 passes. He also threw four touchdown passes. Nevada rushing game totaled 82 for the game. Devonte Lee led the Wolf Pack with 65 yards on 18 attempts.

The Cowboys will play Friday in their War Memorial home opener against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. Saturday, Hawai’i defeated Fresno State 34-19. The game time is 7:45 p.m.

In other Mountain West scores: Boise State 42 – Utah State 13, San Diego State 34 – UNLV 6, San Jose State 17 – Air Force 6, New Mexico at Colorado State was canceled and will not be made up.