Cowboys ready to host ranked Red Raiders Saturday

University of Wyoming photo

September 1, 2023 — The wait is about over. The 2023 Wyoming Cowboy football season starts tomorrow in Laramie, with the Pokes hosting Texas Tech. Kick-off for the Stripe Out game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Red Raiders enter the contest ranked #24 in the most recent Coaches Poll and just outside the top 25 in the AP Poll.

Saturday’s Wyoming/Texas Tech game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s meeting between Wyoming and Texas Tech will be the sixth in history between the two universities, with Wyoming leading the series 3-2. But it’s been since 1992 since the two teams met, a 49-32 Red Raiders win in Lubbock, Texas.





Wyoming returns 17 starters from last year’s 7-6 team, while Texas Tech (8-5 in 2022) has many returning players, including 12 seniors. Last year’s starting quarterbacks will lead both team’s offenses—Graduate Andrew Peasley for Wyoming and senior Tyler Shough for Texas Tech.

Saturday’s contest will mark the tenth Wyoming home opener for head coach Craig Bohl. His teams have gone 7-2 in opening home games, including last season’s thrilling 40-37 double-overtime win over Tulsa. The last home-opening loss for the Cowboys was in 2018 against Washington State.