Cowboys remain winless in MWC after home loss to Utah State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 29, 2020) – In what has been a tough season for the Wyoming Cowboys, the month of January has turned out to be the toughest month of all. Last night in Laramie, Utah State handed the Cowboys their eighth straight defeat, 68-45. The loss puts Wyoming’s January mark at 0-8, in a season that now stands at 5-17 (0-10 in the Mountain West Conference). Utah State is now 6-4 in the MW and 17-6 on the year.

Last night, cold shooting would doom the Pokes. The game stayed close through much of the first half with Wyoming trailing only 15-12 with 4:38 to play before the break. But the Aggies would go on a 8-0 run to open up a 23-14 lead with :51 to play. The first half would end with the Cowboys trailing 25-16.

“I thought we played some good basketball in the first half defensively,” UW head coach Allen Edwards. “We held them to 38 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from the three-point line. We forced them into eight turnovers. We had guys stepping up and taking charges. We had guys rotating well on defense and getting their hands on the basketball.”

Wyoming’s Hunter Thompson hit a three-point shot to cut the Aggie lead to 27-21 one minute into the second half. The Pokes would get no closer. Utah State responded with a 9-0 run to make the score 38-21 with 15:46 to play. The Aggies’ biggest lead in the game would be 29-points with 1:18 to play.

For the game, the Cowboys were held to 30 percent from the field for the evening (15-50) and 23.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc (7-30). Utah State shot 47.1 percent from the field (24-51) and 30.4% (7-23) from the three-point line.

Wyoming was led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado with 14 points. Freshman Kwane Marble II added 14 points for his third-straight game in double-figures.

Sam Merrill was Utah State’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Wyoming will head to San Jose State (3-6 in the MW/7-14 overall) for a Saturday afternoon contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 2:30 p.m.