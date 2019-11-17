Cowboys road to victory intercepted by Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (Nov. 16, 2019) – Things did not look very bright for the Wyoming Cowboys going into the fourth quarter of their road game at Utah State Saturday. After the Aggies’ Dominik Eberle kicked a 23 field goal, his fourth of the game, the Pokes trailed 26-14 with a little over 11-minutes to play.

Advertisement

But, then momentum seemed to put on a Cowboy jersey as Wyoming’s offense would go on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the lead to 26-21. The drive ended with quarterback Tyler Vander Waal’s five-yard touchdown run, his second rushing touchdown of contest. With 6:52 left to play, Cowboy fans hope of victory was once again alive.

The Wyoming defense, while giving up a couple of first downs, would force Utah State to punt, giving the ball back with 3:47 to play in the game. But, the Cowboy offense could muster only one first down and punted the ball back to Utah State with 2:34 on the clock.

Once again, it was up to the Wyoming defense to get the ball back for one final shot. Two Utah State runs, a third down sack by Wyoming’s Rome Weber, and the use of all three Wyoming timeouts accomplished the mission. Utah State punted the ball back to Wyoming with 2:02 left in the game.

Advertisement

Wyoming would start the potential game-winning drive on their own 30 yard line. Six plays later, the Pokes were at the Utah State 44 yard line. On a second down and five play, Vander Waal would have his cross-field pass picked off by Utah State’s Eric Munoz with 58-seconds left. Game over. It was Vander Waal third interception of the afternoon.

“We made too many mistakes today,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “Our players played very hard tonight and we can play a lot smarter. We were very uncharacteristic with our turnovers today and we normally take care of the football very well.”

The loss dropped Wyoming to 3-3 in the MW Mountain Division (6-4 overall). Utah State is now 5-1 in conference play and 6-4 on the year.

Advertisement

Wyoming normally wins the take-away battle, but against Utah State the Pokes had turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble. Utah State had two turnovers, both interceptions.

Offense

Wyoming threw for 185-yards and rushed for 158-yards. Xazavian Valladay had his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game with 114-yards on 25 carries. Vander Waal finished the day 20/36 passing for 185-yards, three interceptions, one lost fumble and two rushing touchdowns. Senior tight end Josh Harshman tied a career best with six catches for 76 yards.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was 18/29 for 282-yards, two TD passes and two interceptions. Gerold Bright was the Aggies’ leading rusher with 56-yards on 17 carries.

Defense

Senior linebacker Logan Wilson finished the contest with eight tackles for Wyoming, surpassing Kirk Morrison of San Diego State for fifth place all-time in Mountain West Conference history with 395. Wilson also added his ninth career interception, which he returned for a touchdown, his fourth of his career. Sophomore nickel linebacker Keyon Blankenbaker tied a career-high with nine tackles.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

No Scoring

Second Quarter

Wyoming – Jordan Love’s pass intercepted by Wyoming’s Logan Wilson for a 10-yard touchdown (7-0)

Utah State – Jordan Love 80-yard touchdown pass to Siaosi Mariner (7-7)

Utah State – Jordan Love 35-yard touchdown pass to Gerold Bright (7-14)

Wyoming – Tyler Vander Waal 11-yard touchdown run (14-14)

Utah State – Dominik Eberle 47-yard field goal (14-17)

Utah State – Dominik Eberle 44-yard field goal (14-20)

Advertisement

Third Quarter

Utah State – Dominik Eberle 26-yard field goal (14-23)

Fourth Quarter

Utah State – Dominik Eberle 23-yard field goal (14-26)

Wyoming – Tyler Vander Waal 5-yard touchdown run (21-26)

Wyoming returns home next Saturday for the “Border War against Colorado State (3-3, 4-6). Game time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday CSU lost a home 38-21 to Air Force (5-1, 8-2).