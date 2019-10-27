Cowboys roll 31-3 over Nevada to become bowl eligible

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 27, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys won their fifth straight home game this season, and their seventh straight dating back to last season, with a 31-3 whipping of Nevada Saturday.

The win moves the Pokes season record to 6-2, making them eligible for a post-season bowl game. The win also upped their Mountain West Mountain Division record to 3-1, moving them into a tie for third place in the division with Utah State (3-1, 4-3 overall). Boise State leads the division at 3-0 (6-1) with Air Force moving into second place after their 31-7 home win over Utah State Saturday.

“It was a hard-fought win,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “I thought our team really played well. We saw some adversity today with guys going in-and-out. It was a convincing win at home, our players came in focused. I think we beat a good football team today. Now, we can use the bye week, we really need it to try to get some guys healthy and back.”

The Pokes wasted little time getting on the board scoring on their first offensive play of the game, a 53-yard touchdown pass from Sean Chambers to Xazavian Valladay. The TD made history as it is the longest touchdown pass for a Wyoming running back in the Mountain West Conference era.

What A Day for “X”!

It was a big day for Cowboy running back Xazavian Valladay as he racked up 280 all-purpose yards, the most by a Cowboy since Brian Hill’s 302 all-purpose yards against Nevada on Oct. 22, 2016. Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards for first 200-yard rusher for Wyoming since Hill’s 289 at Nevada in 2016. He also added a career-best 74 yards receiving.

“Xazavian has done a phenomenal job for us,” Bohl said. “We always knew he had good mobility and could make guys miss, but today, with his durability, he kept answering the bell today. He had some hard runs, explosive runs.”

Senior wide receiver Raghib Ismail, Jr. grabbed four passes for a career-high 93 yards. He also added a touchdown.

Both Wyoming Quatersback Throw TD Passes

Chambers was 6-of-9 passing for 158 yards with two touchdowns but did not play in the second half due to an injury. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Vander Waal started the second half for the Cowboys going 3 of 10 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown pass, his first of the year. The three touchdown passes were a season-best for Wyoming.

Offensively, the Cowboys outgained the Wolf Pack 479 to 335. Wyoming rushed for 258 yards for the game (on 44 attempts) while holding Nevada to just 81 rushing yards (28 attempts). Wyoming held the edge in turnovers for the game 2-1, as Wyoming continues to win the turnover battle this season.

Nevada was led by offensively by quarterback Carson Strong, 26-of-40 passing for 247 yards. Romeo Doubs recorded 98 receiving yards on five catches. Devonte Lee had 38 yards rushing for the Wolf Pack.

Defense Cowboy Tough

The Wyoming defense held the Wolf Pack to a season-low three points. Senior linebacker Logan Wilson had a team-high eight tackles with senior safety Alijah Halliburton adding seven tackles along with his first career interception and a sack. Redshirt freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd had 2.5 sacks in the game bringing his season total to a team-leading six on the year.

Once again, Wyoming held the edge in turnovers for the game. The Pokes had one interception and one fumble recovery. Wyoming turned the ball over once on an interception.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

Wyoming – Sean Chambers to Xazavain Valladay 53 yard touchdown pass (7-0)

Wyoming – Sean Chambers 2 yard touchdown run (14-0)

Nevada – Bradon Talton 28 yard field goal (14-3)

Second Quarter

Wyoming – Sean Chambers to Raghib Ismail Jr. 37 yard touchdown pass (21-3)

Wyoming – Cooper Rothe 20 yard field goal (24-3)

Third Quarter

Wyoming – Tyler Vander Waal to Jackson Marcotte 25 yard touchdown pass (31-3)

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

The Cowboys are idle this week and will travel to Bosie State on Saturday, November 9.