Cowboys roll 31-7 to home opening win over Hawai’i

(October 31, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys came out of the gate fast on Friday night in their 2020 home opener versus the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. Wyoming’s dynamic rushing attack and swarming defense resulted in the Cowboys recording a 31-7 win over the Rainbow Warriors in the 25th meeting between the two teams. Both teams are now 1-1 on the season. It was the ninth consecutive home win for Wyoming.

Cowboy junior running back Xazavian Valladay notched his ninth career 100-yard rushing game and first of the 2020 season. He ended the game with 163 rushing yards on 32 carries. Valladay also caught two passes for 32 yards to end the night with 195 all-purpose yards. The other Cowboy running back who had an outstanding game was graduate transfer Trey Smith, who ran for 89 yards on 20 carries.

Both Valladay and Smith each scored two rushing touchdowns. As a team, the Cowboys ran for 281 yards and had 112 yards passing for 393 yards of total offense.

Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams was 9-18 passing for 112 yards. Williams also rushed for 29 yards on seven carries.

Wyoming’s defense held Hawai’i to 233 yards of total offense — 123 rushing yards and 110 passing. The defense also forced two turnovers on the night. Junior linebacker Chad Muma recovered a fumble that led to a Cowboy field goal, giving Wyoming a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 47 yards to set up a Wyoming touchdown that extended the Pokes’ lead to 24-7.

A total of 6,232 fans attended Friday’s game.

How they scored:

1st Quarter – Wyoming – Xazavian Halladay 18 yard run (PAT good), 7-0

1st Quarter – Wyoming – John Hoyland 30-yard field goal, 10-0

2nd Quarter – Hawai’i – Dae Dae Hunter 3-yard run (PAT good) 10-7

3rd Quarter – Wyoming – Trey Smith 1-yard run (PAT good) 17-7

4th Quarter – Wyoming – Xazavian Halladay 6-yard run (PAT good) 24-7

4th Quarter – Wyoming – Trey Smith 2-yard run (PAT good) 31-7

The Cowboys will be on a short week this coming week as they will travel to Fort Collins, Colorado, for the 112th edition of the Border War with rival Colorado State (0-1). Colorado State lost 38-17 this past Thursday night at Fresno State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com