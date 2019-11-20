Cowboys roll past Detroit Mercy in second half to stop losing skid

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) – It was a great twenty-first birthday for sophomore guard Trevon “TJ” Taylor! He recorded a career-high 22 points in helping to lead his Wyoming Cowboy teammates to a 76-49 win over Detroit Mercy Tuesday night in Laramie. The win stopped the Pokes three game losing streak raising the season record to 2-3. Detroit Mercy falls to 0-3.

Advertisement

Taylor ended the night 8-of-13 from the field with six rebounds and one assist for Wyoming. Three other Cowboys also scored in double figures. A.J. Banks added 15 points, Hunter Maldonado 13 points, and Jake Hendricks chipped in with 12 points. Banks also had a stellar night on the defensive end helping to holding the Titans Antoine Davis to just 11 points, 16 points below his season average.

“The defensive end of the court is where we are hanging our hat,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “It’s not a secret that every team in the country who prepares to play Detroit Mercy understands how talented Antoine Davis is, and everyone puts together a game plan to make it tough on him. He ended up taking 23 shots and scoring only 11 points tonight. A lot of that credit goes to A.J. Banks.”

Things did not start out well for Wyoming who trailed 8-0 before Taylor hit his first shot of the game to put the Pokes on the scoreboard. That would start a Cowboy 10-0 run that gave them their first lead, 10-8. The rest of the first half would remain close with Wyoming holding a 33-31 lead at the break.

The second half was all Wyoming. Starting with a 13-0 run in the first four minutes, the Cowboy lead ballooned to 46-31. It would take Detroit Mercy nearly five minutes to score a second half point. The Titans would get no closer than 11 points for the rest of the game with Wyoming building the lead to as many as 27 points.

Advertisement

Wyoming held the Titans to just 28 percent from the field while shooting 47 percent from the field. The Cowboys also hit a season high nine three-pointers.

Wyoming will host Louisiana-Lafayette Thursday night in the Arena-Auditorium. Game time is 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.