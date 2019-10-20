Cowboy’s run their way to 6th straight home victory

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 20, 2019) – Behind the 100-yard plus rushing efforts of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers and running back Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming ran their way to a 23-10 Homecoming victory Saturday in Laramie.

“It was a hard-fought game, and it was a really big win,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “Anytime you can win on the Mountain side, (Moutain West Conference Mountain Division) that’s huge. I was really pleased with our effort. Our guys played hard despite being a bit dinged up entering the game. We ran the ball well today and threw the ball better.”

For the Cowboys, it marked their sixth consecutive home victory and improved their season record to 5-2, 2-1 in the Mountain West. New Mexico falls to 2-5, 0-3 in the Mountain West. Bosie State and Utah State lead the Mountain Division of the MW with 3-0 marks.

Wyoming was led offensively by Chambers’ 117 yards rushing and Valladay’s 127 rushing yards. Each also had one rushing touchdown. Chambers went 9/15 in passing for 86 yards and one touchdown pass to tight end Josh Harshman for 15 yards.

“Our backs were running hard tonight even though we’re thinner there right now,” stated Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “We are much improved on the offensive line on the season and that is helping us. I thought our ability to convert on third down was huge for us, it helped our defense a lot. We were able to stay on the field longer and had a couple of long, time-consuming drives.”

Defensively, the 10 points allowed by Wyoming against the Lobos on Saturday were a season-low point total by a UW opponent. Wyoming has now held four opponents under 20 points this season. The Poke “D” entered Saturday’s game ranked number three in the Mountain West in scoring defense, giving up an average of only 21.3 points per game. After Saturday’s win, the scoring defense average falls to 19.7 points per game (17.6 in conference games).

“We may bend a little too much,” said Bohl. “Our scoring defense isn’t really matching up with what we allow in total yards, but we come up with some great stopper plays.”

Cowboy sophomore nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker recorded a career-high with nine tackles to lead the Poke defense. Senior strong safety Alijah Halliburton added seven, while redshirt freshman nose tackle Cole Godbout, sophomore linebacker Chad Muma and junior defensive end Garrett Crall would each add five tackles.

Junior strong safety Esaias Gandy recovered a New Mexico fumble in the first quarter that led to Wyoming’s first touchdown of the game. Gandy’s fumble recovery would be the eighth takeaway this season that Wyoming would turn into points. The Cowboys have scored 48 points (six touchdowns and two field goals) following takeaways in 2019.

Wyoming’s offense, who enter the game ranked number five in the nation in fewest turnovers committed, would not turn the ball over a single time. This marked the fourth game this season that UW did not commit a turnover. It would also be the fourth time game the Cowboys won the turnover margin.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

Wyoming – Sean Chambers one-yard run (Wyoming 7-0)

Second Quarter

No Scoring

Third Quarter

Wyoming – Xazavian Valladay three-yard run (Wyoming 13-0 PAT missed)

New Mexico – Andrew Shelly 25-yard field goal (Wyoming 13-3)

Fourth Quarter

Wyoming – Sean Chambers to Josh Harshman 15-yard touchdown pass (Wyoming 20-3)

Nex Mexico – Tevaka Tuioti to Aaron Molina 21-yard touchdown pass (Wyoming 20-10)

Wyoming – Cooper Rothe 36-yard field goal (Wyoming 23-10)

Next Saturday the Cowboys will host Nevada at War Memorial Stadium. The Wolfpack, 1-2 in the MW and 4-3 overall, are coming off a 36-10 loss at Utah State (3-0, 4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 11 a.m.