Cowboys rush their way to Homecoming win

The Wyoming Cowboys pose with the Bridger Rife after defeating Utah State Saturday night in Laramie. (University of Wyoming photo)

October 23, 2022 — Led by two 100-yard plus rushing performances, the Wyoming Cowboys won convincingly over Utah State Saturday night in Laramie 28-14. The Wyoming offense was fueled by running backs Titus Swen and D.Q. James. Swen, a junior, rushed for 160 on the night, while the red-shirt freshman James added 120 yards. For James, it was his first 100-yard rushing game for the Pokes, while it was Swen’s fifth time to surpass that mark.

The win propelled the UW into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Mountain Division with a 3-1 mark (5-3 overall). Boise State leads the division at 4-0 (5-2 overall). The Broncos defeated Air Force 19-14 Saturday. Utah State fell to 2-2 in the MW and 3-5 overall. Wyoming and Boise State will meet on November 19 in Laramie.

“It was a really good win,” stated Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl. “We made some big plays tonight against a good football team. There are certainly things we can do better. At the end, our defensive guys really rose up and put some pressure on, and our coverage guys covered the routes well. I thought we had a really good mix of the run and the pass (on offense). Overall, it’s a really good team win.”

Sponsor

How They Scored

Wyoming scored first and never trailed in the Homecoming game. Swen would score his first of three rushing touchdowns with 5:02 to play in the first quarter on a 30-yard run. Swen would then get his second TD with 8:01 on the clock in the second quarter on a five-yard rush.

A fumbled punt return by Wyoming gave Utah State the ball at the Wyoming 20-yard line, which the Aggies turned into a touchdown with 3:48 to go in the first half cutting the UW lead to 14-7. Wyoming kicker John Hoyland added a 43-yard field goal with no time on the clock to give the Pokes a 17-7 halftime lead.

Utah State would score first in the third quarter on a 31-yard run by Calvini Tyler, Jr. Wyoming’s lead was now 17-14 with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter. Hoyland would kick his second field goal of the contest with 3:06 to go in the quarter to increase the Wyoming lead to 20-14. The Pokes would ice the victory on Swen’s third rushing touchdown, a six-yard run with 4:11 to play. Swen would also run for the two-point conversion to give Wyoming a 28-14 lead and the win.

Offense and Defense Shine

The Cowboy offense exploded for 529 yards of total offense, which is the most this season. Cowboy junior quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 13 of 26 passes for 199 yards. He added 29 rushing yards for 228 yards of total offense. His favorite target on the night was wide receiver Wyatt Wieland, who caught a career-high six passes for a career-best 94 yards.

Sponsor

Defensively, Wyoming held the Aggies to 217 yards of total offense, which was the second-lowest offensive output by an opponent this year.

Next Up

Wyoming now travels to Hawai’i for a Saturday night (local time) contest. The game will kick off at 10 p.m., Mountain Time and will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 8:30 p.m. Yesterday, Hawai’i (1-2 in the MW, 2-6 overall) lost at Colorado State 17-13.