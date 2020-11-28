Cowboys rush to victory in Las Vegas

Advertisement

(November 28, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys rushed for 399 yards in running away with a 45-14 road win over UNLV Friday afternoon. It was the most rushing yards in a game since the Pokes rushed for 424 yards against San Jose State on Nov. 3, 2018.

Senior Trey Smith rushed for a career-high 156 yards with one touchdown. He recorded 6.8 yards per carry for the game, with his longest run being 28 yards. Junior Xazavian Valladay added 94 yards and a touchdown from 78 yards, a career-high. He left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury. No status update on his injury has been released.

All Wyoming Cowboy football games are broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming freshman quarterback Levi Williams had three rushing touchdowns, the most in a game by a Cowboy since Brian Hill had three against New Mexico on Nov. 26, 2016. He rushed for 44 yards and passed for 99 yards in completing eight of 14 passes.

The Pokes defense was stingy all night, allowing only 290 yards. Wyoming recorded two turnovers and turned those into points. Wyoming recorded five sacks in the contest, with junior linebacker Chad Muma having three. Senior defensive end Garrett Crall made his return and added and sack and two tackles for loss.

How they scored:

First Quarter

Wyoming – Xazavian Valladay 78-yeard run 7-0

Wyoming – John Hoyland 36-yard field goal 10-0

Second Quarter

Wyoming – Levi Williams 15-yard run 17-0

UNLV – Max Gilliam 2-yard run 17-7





Third Quarter

Wyoming – Levi Williams 1-yard run 24-7

Wyoming – Levi Williams 1-yard run 31-7

Wyoming – Trey Smith 28-yard run 38-7

Fourth Quarter

Wyoming – Brett Brenton 19-yard run 45-7

UNLV – Doug Brumfield 8-yard run 45-14

Wyoming returns to action Saturday night against New Mexico. The game will take place in Las Vegas as the New Mexico football program has moved its football operations there due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state of New Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broadcast time on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com is 7 p.m.