Cowboys second half rally falls short in loss to Boise State

(University of Wyoming photo)

March 12, 2022 — A late Cowboy rally fell short Friday night as the Pokes lost 68-61 to Boise State in the semi-finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.

“It was a tough loss against a very seasoned and good Boise State team,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We saw and felt a championship-level team early on, and it took us back a little bit. We got on our heels, but credit to our guys, we stayed together and gave us an opportunity to win the game.”

Wyoming trailed 37-23 at the half after being outscored 16 to 6 over the last eight minutes of the first half.

In the second half, the Cowboys would slowly chip away at the Bronco’s lead. Wyoming’s Graham Ike made it a five-point game at 59-54 with 1:23 to play. After a Bronco free throw, Hunter Maldonado cut the deficit to 60-56 with 56 seconds remaining.

Drake Jefferies hit a three-point shot with 31 seconds on the clock to bring the Cowboys within three, 64-61, but UW would get no closer.

Wyoming was led by Ike’s 18 points. Drake Jeffries and Maldonado each added 17 points.

The Cowboys, 25-8 on the year, will now hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Boise State (26-7) will meet San Diego State (23-7) in this afternoon’s championship game. The Aztecs beat Colorado State 63-58 in the other semi-final game.