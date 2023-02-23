Cowboys set new school record during day 1 of the Western Athletic Conference Championships

Photo Courtesy of GoWyo

Wyo4News Staff

February 22, 2023 — The University of Wyoming men’s swimming and diving team began its Western Athletic Conference Championships journey in style Wednesday. The Cowboys broke a school record in their first race of the day inside the City of Pharr Natatorium.

The team of Quinn Cynor, Grant Sloan, Reilly Gilbert and Quinn Teller clocked in at 1:26.67, breaking the old school record of 1:27.07 set in 2020. The time was good enough for third place.

“Starting off with a school record was a lot of fun,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “Diving and our 800 free relay fell short of our expectations, but it’s still very early. Tomorrow morning’s prelims will really set the tone for the rest of the meet.”

Wyoming sits in fifth as a team with 69 points. UNLV leads the way, having scored 102 points. Air Force is in second after accumulating 95 points, while Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist check in at No. 3 and No. 4 with 92 and 91 points, respectively.

The Cowboys’ 800-yard freestyle relay also finished fourth. The collection of Gavin Smith, Harry Tjaden, Luke Walker and Cynor registered a time of 6:26.93.

Payton Lee checked in at No. 10 in the 1-meter competition. He recorded a score of 263.15.

The meet continues Thursday with preliminary flights of the women’s 1-meter diving at 9:30 a.m.