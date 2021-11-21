Cowboys shine with upset road win at Utah State

Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Joshua Cobbs (18) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

November 21, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboy offense erupted for 604 yards of offense, which saw balance on the ground and through the air in a 44-17 win over Utah State in Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Saturday. The win upped the Pokes record to 6-5 on the season and 2-5 in the Mountain West. With six wins, Wyoming is now bowl eligible for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Utah State dropped to 8-3 on the season and 5-2 in the conference. The Aggies are now in a three tie for first place in the Mountain Division with Boise State and Air Force with one game remaining.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

After a back and forth first quarter, which ended with the teams tied at 14-14, Wyoming would lead 24-17 at the first-half break. Wyoming would then score 17 unanswered points in the third quarter behind a solid running attack to put the game away.

Cowboy Offense

The 604 yards of offense was the most in a game since 694 yards against Fresno State on November 1, 2014. “I thought it was our most complete game of the year,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “We played well in all three phases with explosive plays on offense and on defense; we stopped the run and challenged their receivers. We did some effective things on special teams, and this was a big win for us.” This is what we wanted, and we hit our stride. This was an important game, and we hit a good rhythm tonight.”

With last night’s win at Utah State, the Cowboys retained the Bridger’s Rifle Trophy for the third time in the eight meetings since the trophy was introduced.

The Pokes rushed for 362 yards and passed for 242 yards. Wyoming’s offense was paced by running backs Titus Swen and Xazavian Valladay as they both rushed for over 100 yards for the second time in three weeks. Swen rushed for 169 yards, including a school-record 98-yard touchdown run. Valladay ran for 145 yards.

“We thought we were going to have some good matchups along the offensive line, and we were pleased with their effort,” Bohl said.

Quarterback Levi Williams completed 12-of-15 passes for a season-high 242 yards. He also added two touchdown passes. Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor recorded four receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown. Fellow wide receiver Josh Cobbs recorded a career-high six catches for 76 yards with his first career touchdown.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Cowboy Defense

The Cowboy defense held the aggies to 362yards and only 178 yards passing. Utah State averaged 468 yards of offense per game on the season and 315 yards passing. The Pokes held the Aggies scoreless in the second half. “Our defense leveraged our corners tonight, and we had great play in the deep middle tonight,” commented Bohl.

The Wyoming defense was paced by linebacker Chad Muma with 17 tackles coming one shy of his career-high of 18. It was a season-high for the All-American candidate. Cornerback C.J. Coldon added seven tackles with six from Cole Godbout, as the defensive tackle also added a career-high three pass breakups. Safety Issac White recorded his first career interception in the fourth quarter.

Up Next

Wyoming returns home next Saturday to wrap up the regular season by hosting Hawai’i (2-5 in the MW, 5-7 overall). Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. Yesterday Hawai’i defeated Colorado State 50-45.