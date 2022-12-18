Cowboys shot-down by Flyers in Chicago/Cowgirls play today

University of Wyoming photo

December 18, 2022 — The Dayton Flyers raced out to an 8-2 lead and never looked back in handling Wyoming a 66-49 loss in Chicago. The loss dropped Wyoming to 5-6 on the year and stopped their two-game winning streak. Dayton improved to 7-5 on the season.

The Flyers would increase the lead to 17 points, 25-8, at the mid-point of the first half, before Wyoming’s offense would mount a bit of a comeback. UW would cut the lead to nine, 27-18, on a Noah Reynolds’ layup with just over five minutes to play in the opening half. But Dayton would not fold and increased the lead to 35-21 at the break.

In the second half, the Pokes rechallenged the Flyers, cutting the lead down to five, 35-30, on a Reynolds three-point shot. Reynold would keep the Pokes in the game with another made three and two-point jump shot as UW trailed only 37-35 with 14:33 to play. But four points is as close as Wyoming would get, as Dayton outscored the Cowboys 14-7 over the next six minutes.

“It was good for us to play against a tough opponent, and crowd was good for us,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We were on our heels, and it is hard against a team like that to spot them points. We had it to a one-score game, and in those middle rounds, we fell. They forced our guys to make plays and took away the three-point line. We need to be better from an execution standpoint.”

Reynolds again came off the Cowboy bench to lead the team in scoring with 20 points, his fourth-straight game with 20 or more points. Hunter Thompson added 14 points.

The Pokes wrap up non-conference play next Wednesday, facing Saint Mary’s at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cowgirls Play Today

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team closes the non-conference schedule today in Lincoln, Nebraska, against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Cowgirls (6-3) come into the game riding a four-game winning streak. Nebraska is 8-3 on the season and a perfect 5-0 at home.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK

and 360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m. with tipoff at 1 p.m.

Wyoming will be playing today with their head coach Heather Ezell who is taking a leave of absence for the foreseeable future due to the impending birth of her child. According to UW, Ezell is doing fine and is focusing on her health and the health of the baby. Associate Head Coach Ryan Larson will assume the interim role during Ezell’s absence.