Cowboys shutdown and shutout/Cowgirls drop road contest

November 26, 2022 — A bright Wyoming Cowboy football regular season ended on a sour note Friday night. The injury-depleted Pokes fell 30-0 at Fresno State. Wyoming ends the regular season with a 7-5 overall mark and 5-3 in the Mountain West Mountain Division. Fresno State, winners of the Mountain West West Division at 7-1, end the regular season with an 8-4 mark and riding a seven-game winning streak.

“It was a rough night for us, and I think Fresno State played well,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “Our guys fought hard, and our younger guys got some reps. We will learn from this.”

The Cowboys were missing several key players for the contest, including defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, wide receiver Alex Brown, fullback/tight end Parker Christensen, cornerback Jakorey Hawkins, running back D.Q. James, running back Dawaiian McNeely, wide receiver Will Pelissier and tight end Treyton Welch.

“We couldn’t establish the running game tonight,” said Bohl postgame. Wyoming had just 87 yards on 29 carries against the Bulldog defense. Pokes running back Titus Swen, who rushed for 212 yards last Saturday against Bosie State, was held to 75 yards o 24 carries. His longest run was 16 yards.

Bohl commented, “Overall, our defense really scrapped tonight.” Fresno State rushed for 114 yards on 34 carries, a 3.4 yards per carries average. The Bulldogs had 183 passing yards.

After missing last week’s game due to concussion protocols, Andrew Peasley returned as the Cowboys starting quarterback. He was 12 of 29 passing for 104 yards and two interceptions.

The tone for the game was set early, with the Fresno State offense taking the opening drive to the end zone in less than three minutes of play. The Wyoming offense could not respond and was forced to punt after six plays. The Cowboy defense would stop the Bulldogs on their next drive but had to give up the ball after three plays. Fresno State would block the Clayton Stewart punt and six plays later, up their lead to 14-0.

Four minutes later, Fresno State would block another Stewart punt. This one resulted in a safety and a 16-0 Fresno State second-quarter lead. They would add their third touchdown with 8:28 to play and lead 23-0 at the half.

The Cowboy offense would get into the Fresno State red zone once in the contests. That scoring opportunity came in the fourth quarter, but the drive stalled at the Bulldogs’ eight-yard line when Sween was thrown for a loss on a fourth-down play.

What’s Next

With seven wins, Wyoming is bowl eligible and will find out its destination following next Saturday’s Mountain West Championship game between Boise State and Fresno State.

Cowgirls suffer loss

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball teams got off to a slow start against Pacific and could not recover in losing 67-53 to the home-standing Tigers in Stockton, California. The Cowgirls trailed 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and 34-16 at the half. But played much better in the second half, outscoring Pacific 37-33 in the final 20 minutes.

“It was a struggle on both ends of the court to begin,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame.

Quinn Weidman led Wyoming with 13 points in the loss. Marta Savic was also in double figures with 10 points off the bench.

Wyoming is now 2-3 on the season and will play UC Davis this afternoon at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com at 1:30 p.m.