Cowboys Solomon Byrd selected to Freshman All-American Team

Laramie, WYOMING (Jan. 13, 2020) — The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced its 2019 FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team today. Wyoming redshirt freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd was selected to this year’s team. The award is presented by Stand Together.

Byrd is one of 14 freshmen in the nation named to the defensive team. Other recent Cowboys honored by the Football Writers Association of America are center Keegan Cryder in 2018, linebacker Logan Wilson in 2016, and former Cowboy safety Andrew Wingard in 2015.

Byrd, from Palmdale, California, led the Wyoming Cowboys with 6.5 sacks this past season, was second in tackles for loss (9.5), and totaled 45 total tackles. He also added three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. In Wyoming’s 38-17 win over Georgia State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Byrd recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss to rank third among Wyoming Cowboys in tackles for the game.

The only only Mountain West Conference player to be named to the 2019 FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American Team was Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright.