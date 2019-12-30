Cowboys split in final day at Florida’s South Beach Duals

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA (Dec. 30, 2019) – The Wyoming wrestling team closed its time at the South Beach Duals today by splitting a pair of dual matches. The Cowboys opened the day with a come-from-behind 24-15 morning victory over Old Dominion, but lost later in the morning 18-12 to Michigan State.

On the day, four Wyoming wrestlers had prefect 2-0 days. Montorie Bridges (133), Cole Moody (165), Stephen Buchanan (197), and Brian Andrews (HWT) all won both of their Monday matchups. Andrews was the only Cowboy to go a perfect 4-0 over the two days.

Wyoming went 1-3 over the two days with Sunday losses against Cornell. The Cowboys are now 2-4 on the season in dual matches.

Against ODU, the Cowboys rallied to win the final three matches of the dual to secure the victory.

“We had some tough duals and lost several matches we should have won today,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “When that happens, you’re going to lose tough duals. Our lineup is a little thin right now and the bottom line is, we have to be a tougher team.”

Wyoming returns to the mat in another multiple-dual event at the West Point Duals at Army West Point on Jan. 4. The Cowboys will dual Army, American and North Carolina.

Monday’s results from the South Beach Duals

WYO 24, ODU 15

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Dec. 30, 2019 | Day Two

125: No. 10 Kilian Cardindale (ODU) dec. Doyle Trout (WYO) 10-4

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (WYO) Fall Shannon Hanna (ODU) 6:09

141: No. 13 Sa’Derian Perry (ODU) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 8-1

149: No. 24 Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Kenan Carter (ODU) 3-2

157: No. 14 Larry Early (ODU) dec. Dewey Krueger (WYO) 10-8, SV-1

165: Cole Moody (WYO) dec. No. 20 Shane Jones (ODU) 5-2

174: Alex Kramer (ODU) Fall Casey Randles (WYO) 6:45

184: No. 16 Tate Samuelson (WYO) dec. Antonio Agee (ODU) 2-1

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. Timothy Young (ODU) 8-5

HWT: No. 17 Brian Andrews (WYO) Fall Jacob Bullock (ODU) 6:08

WYO 12, MSU 18

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Dec. 30, 2019 | Day Two

125: Logan Griffin (MSU) dec. Trout (WYO) 7-2

133: No. 7 Bridges (WYO) dec. Garrett Pepple (MSU) 1-0

141: Matt Santos (MSU) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 8-2

149: Alex Hrisopoulos (MSU) dec. No. 24 Jensen (WYO) 6-4

157: No. 16 Jake Tucker (MSU) dec. Krueger (WYO) 5-4

165: Moody (WYO) dec. Austin Hiles (MSU) 6-5

174: Layne Malczewski (MSU) dec. Randles (WYO) 9-4

184: No. 17 Cam Caffey (MSU) dec. No. 16 Samuelson (WYO) 3-1

197: Buchanan (WYO) dec. Nick May (MSU) 13-7

HWT: No. 17 Andrews (WYO) dec. Christian Rebottaro (MSU) 1-0