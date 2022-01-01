Cowboys start Mountain West play today vs. Boise State

University of Wyoming Photo

January 1, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys open conference play today, hosting Boise State in the Arena-Auditorium. The game time is 2 p.m. with broadcast time at 1:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. Today’s game is the first home game for the Pokes since a December 11 win over Utah Valley.

Wyoming finished the non-conference season with an impressive 11-2 record after going 2-1 at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawai’i. Boise will bring a 10-4 mark into today’s contest. In their last game, the Broncos defeated Mountain West foe Fresno State 65-55.

Graham Ike leads Wyoming in scoring at 19.5 points per game, with Hunter Maldonado next at 17.3 points per game. Ike also is the team’s top rebounder at 8.4 per game.

The Bronco’s leading scorer is Abu Kigan at 14.2 points per game. He is also second in rebounds with just under seven per game.



The all-time series between the two teams favors Boise State by a 19-14 margin, with the Broncos winning nine of the last ten meetings dating back to 2017.