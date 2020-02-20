Cowboys Starzinski finishes 4th at The Prestige golf tournament

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 20, 2020) — Wyoming Cowboy golfer Dan Starzinski shot a final round seven-under par 64 to finish fourth in The Prestige golf tournament in La Quinta, CA. Starzinski final round 64 tied for the lowest individual round of any golfer in the tournament.

As a team, Wyoming Cowboys finished up the final round shooting their best round of the tournament, four under par, 280. As a team, the Cowboys finished sixteenth in the team score competition. Texas won the event

Starzinski entered Wednesday’s final round of The Prestige tied for 28th place at 143 (+1) through 36 holes. His seven-under par round on Wednesday tied him with Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State for the best round of the three-day tournament. Eckroat finished in second place at 203 (-10).

In addition to Starzinski’s final round 64 (-7), Cowboy sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot an even par round of 71 on the final day. Junior Carl Underwood finished with a 72 (+1) on Wednesday, and fellow junior Bryce Waters posted a 73 (+1). Sophomore Tyler Severin shot a 76 (+5) in the final round.

The 20th edition of The Prestige was played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. The course measured 7,100 yards and played to a Par 71.