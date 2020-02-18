Cowboy’s Starzinski fires even par opening round at Prestige golf tournament

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 18, 2020) — Wyoming senior Dan Starzinski fired an even par round of 71 in Monday’s opening round of The Prestige Presented by Charles Schwab. Starzinski goes into today’s second round tied for 23 place, only five strokes out of the lead in the field of 79 of the nation’s top collegiate golfers.

As a team, Wyoming is in 16th place after the first of three rounds. The Cowboys shot an opening round 311 (+27). This is the first tournament of the 2020 spring season. This year’s Prestige tournament features six of the Top 25 ranked teams in the nation and 11 of the Top 50 ranked teams. Leading the tournament after the opening round is Pepperdine at 275 (-9).