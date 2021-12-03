Cowboys stay perfect with home win/Cowgirls at Gonzaga tonight

December 3, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys held the Denver Pioneers to 31 percent shooting in the second half on their way to their seventh-straight win in a 77-64 win on Thursday night in Laramie. For the 7-0 Pokes, it is the best start to a season since Wyoming won seven to open the 2014-15 season.
Cowboy forward Graham Ike led the Wyoming offense with a career-high 35 points for the most points. Guard Hunter Maldonado added 15 points and three assists.
“I challenged the guys at shoot-around today. We’re not good enough to let up just a little bit. Give credit to Denver,” UW Head coach Jeff Linder stated after the game. “I have a lot of respect for what that coaching staff is doing right now. Their team has a toughness to them, and they have a plan.”
Wyoming would take an 18-12 lead with just over 14 minutes remaining in the opening half, but the Pioneers would make it a one-point game at the midway point of the half. The Pokes would take a 10-point lead with 4:32 left in the first half on a pair of free throws from Maldonado but would go scoreless the final 2:17 of the half to allow Denver to take a 41-38 lead into the half.
The Cowboys opened the second half on an 8-0 run to take a 46-41 lead. They would stretch the margin to 57-48 at the halfway point of the second half. Behind Ike’s scoring, the Pokes took an 11-point lead at 64-53 with just under six minutes to play.
The Cowboys would close the game by shooting only 1-of-8 from the field, but Maldonado and Ike got it done from the free-throw line while the Wyoming defense held the Pioneers to one basket in the final 3:35 to take the win.
The Cowboys return to action on Saturday, hosting McNeese State (3-5 on the season). That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.
Cowgirls at Gonzaga Tonight
The Wyoming Cowgirls will continue their three-game stretch away from Laramie with a game tonight at Gonzaga. Game time is 7 p.m. with the broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Cowgirls enter tonight’s game at 3-3 on the season after beating Denver University 81-51 in Denver on November 27. Gonzaga is 6-1 on the year. The Bulldogs are receiving votes to be ranked in both the latest Associated Press top-25 and USA Today Coach’s polls.
Gonzaga leads the all-time series with the Cowgirls, 6-1. Wyoming’s lone win in the series came in the series opener back in 1989 in Spokane. Gonzaga has defeated the Cowgirls in Laramie each of the past two seasons.