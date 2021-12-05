Cowboys stay undefeated after dominate second half performance

University of Wyoming photo

December 5, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys remained perfect on the season with a 79-58 win over McNeese State Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming dominated the paint in the contest scoring 36 points, and added 18 points at the free-throw line. The Pokes also and held a 50-34 rebound advantage.

The Cowboys are now 8-0 on the year, the best start since opening 13-0 during the 2012-13 season. McNeese State fell to 306 on the year.

“I thought our guys really executed the game plan well,” UW Head coach Jeff Linder said. We didn’t make as many mistakes as we did against Denver. We were more dialed in today. They (McNeese State) are a tough team to play because they are so physical and really athletic, so you have to fight through that. The officials can’t call a foul every time down. You have to fight through their (McNeese State’s) pressure, and that is good for us because that’s what we’re going to see when we play teams like San Diego State and Fresno State.”

Forwards Graham Ike and Jeremiah Oden each added double-doubles in the game. Ike recorded 18 points and added ten rebounds in 20 minutes of action, while Oden had 13 points and ten rebounds. Cowboy guard Hunter Maldonado led the team in scoring with 20 points.

Neither team could muster much offense in the opening minutes of play. After a 7-0 run, McNeese State led 21-18 at the six-minute mark of the first half. Wyoming would outscore McNeese State 15 to 5 the rest of the half to lead 33-26 at the break.

In the second half, UW opened with a pair of buckets from Ike and Oden to take a 37-26 lead. It was all Cowboy from that point on as they would build the lead to 50-35 with 13:20 to play. Wyoming would enjoy a 19 point lead, 69-50, with 3:43 to play on their way to the 79-58 final score.

Up Next

The Cowboys will travel to undefeated and nationally ranked Arizona (6-0) for their next game. The Wildcats will play Oregon State today. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 8 p..m.