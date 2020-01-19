Cowboys still looking for first MWC win after losing to Bulldogs

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 18, 2020) – Miscues by the Wyoming Cowboys led to 19-points off turnovers for Fresno State as the Pokes dropped their sixth-straight game, 65-50, to Fresno State Saturday in Laramie. The Bulldogs also recorded 21 second chance points. in the contest.

“I talked with the players after the game about how 40 of Fresno State’s 65 points came off our turnovers and off second-chance points,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “While we did a good job defending for many of their possessions, we couldn’t close out those possessions by getting a defensive rebound. Fresno got 19 offensive rebounds on the night and seven of those offensive rebounds were from one guy — Nate Grimes.”

The loss drops Wyoming’s Mountain West Conference record to 0-8 (5-15 overall). Fresno State is now 2-5 in conference and 6-12 on the season. The Bulldogs had lost five of their last six games entering Saturday’s game.

Wyoming had an early 6-5 lead in the game, but Fresno State would go on a 7-0 run to open up their own 12-6 lead. The Cowboys would trail the rest of the game. The first half ended with the Pokes down 31-16.

The Bulldogs biggest lead of the game was 23-points, 39-16, with 15:58 to play. Wyoming cut the deficit to 10-points, 55-45, with 2:33 to go, but Fresno State would answer with made free-throws down to stretch to seal the win.

Wyoming was led by senior Jake Hendricks with 12 points on four three-point made shots. Freshman Kwane Marble added 12 points. The Cowboys leading scorer, sophomore Hunter Maldonado was held to just seven points, 10 under is season’s average.

The Bulldogs were led by Orlando Robinson’s 19 points. Teammate New Williams added 16 points.

Wyoming will now travel to #7 rated San Diego State to meet the conference leading Aztecs. Saturday, SDSU scored a 68-55 win over Nevada to improve to 8-0 in the MWC and 19-0 on the year. Game time is 9 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and 99KSIT.com.