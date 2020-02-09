Cowboys suffer big loss in ‘The Pit’ Saturday afternoon

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 8, 2020) — For much of the first half, the Wyoming Cowboys held their own against New Mexico in “The Pit” in Albuquerque, NM. Wyoming led 7-6 with 15:58 to play in the first half. But 20-seconds later, New Mexico’s JaQuan Lyle would make a three-point shot giving New Mexico a 9-7 lead that they would never relinquish on their way to a 97-68 win over the Pokes.

Wyoming is now 1-12 in the Mountain West Conference and 6-19 overall. New Mexico improved to 6-6 in conference and 17-8 on the season.

The first half of play stayed close with Wyoming trailing only 22-20 with 6:21 to play before the break. But the Lobos would end the first half outscoring the Pokes 18 to 9 to take a 40-29 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, Wyoming would get to within seven-points, 48-41, on a Kwane Marble II layup with 15:47 to play. New Mexico responded with a 5-0 run to make it 53-41 at the 14:38 mark. A Jake Hendricks jumper brought Wyoming to within nine points, 53-44, with 14:18 left, but that is as close as Wyoming would get the rest of the game.

Over the next six-minutes of play, New Mexico would outscore the Cowboys 21 to 6 to lead 74-50 on their way to the 97-68 win.

The Cowboys were led in scoring by Hunter Maldonado’s 21 points. He also added nine rebounds and six assists. Kwane Marble II added 17 points with Trevor Taylor adding 10 points. New Mexico was led by Corey Manigault’s 28 points.

Wyoming will play again on Saturday by hosting Colorado State. The Rams were idle Saturday.